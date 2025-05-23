Jessica Simpson shares her working experience with Kim Kardashian

Jessica Simpson has recently reflected on her experience working with longtime friend Kim Kardashian on the upcoming Hulu drama series, All's Fair.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the singer and actress addressed her working relationship with Kim.

“Our kids are best friends,” said the 44-year-old.

Jessica told ET, “To be on set, it just felt kind of natural.”

“It was fun to work together. She did all the lawyer talk, I did all the whining,” explained the Blonde Ambition star.

Jessica further said, “Filming All's Fair was incredible. I had a blast.”

The singer also opened up about her puffy look in the show's newly released trailer as a cameo.

Jessica shared that she underwent a long process to get camera-ready, saying, “I did eight hours of prosthetics, so it was very intense.”

The former MTV personality mentioned that the makeup pros told her she had “the most patience of anyone they've ever worked with”.

“I really embody someone that I am not, so I was definitely acting,” added Jessica.

Meanwhile, All's Fair, which was announced in December 2023, doesn't have an official premiere date, but will hit the streamer later this year.