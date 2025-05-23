Joe Jonas was ‘scared’ to ‘love’ again after Sophie Turner divorce

Joe Jonas on love and dating after Sophie Turner divorce

Joe Jonas is getting honest—and just a little poetic—about stepping back into the unpredictable world of love after heartbreak. The pop star recently opened up during a TalkShopLive stream about how nerve-wracking it was to date again following his divorce from Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

“I was seeing somebody at the time and I was kind of having this idea of dating again. It was really scary and intimidating,” Jonas confessed, while reflecting on the inspiration behind his new track, Only Love.

He admitted that reentering the dating pool wasn’t exactly smooth sailing. “Love takes different shapes and forms and I was rediscovering what that was,” he shared.

Turns out, a simple comment from his date at the time was enough to shift his whole perspective.

“Well, it’s only love,” the unnamed person told him—casually, like it wasn’t the most existentially terrifying concept ever. Jonas recalled, “I was like, ‘Well, when you put it that way…’ So we wrote a song about it.”

That moment of clarity led to Only Love, a track from his upcoming album Music for People Who Believe in Love, dropping this Friday.

It’s a project that seems deeply personal, with Jonas diving into the emotional waves that come with putting your heart back out there.

“Like, it was not a big deal, but it was a big deal to me, and a big deal to them, too. But it’s OK to take a leap of faith and just try again and put yourself out there,” he said.

His new music comes on the heels of a very public and complicated divorce from Turner, finalized in September 2024. The two had a bumpy legal battle over custody of their daughters, Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2.

Turner had accused Jonas of withholding the children’s passports, allegedly preventing them from returning to the U.K., her home country. Jonas’ rep fired back, calling her lawsuit a “harsh legal position” that clashed with what he believed was an “amicable co-parenting setup.”

They ultimately resolved the dispute and reached a co-parenting agreement.

Jonas and Turner’s four-year marriage came to an end in September 2023, and since then, the singer has been slowly navigating the dating scene.

He dated model Stormi Bree for five months starting January 2024, and was later seen in Greece with actress Laila Abdallah. Most recently, he’s been spotted in Paris alongside a mystery woman.