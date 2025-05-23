Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce's 'hairy back' gets jab from Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins takes playful jab at Kansas City Chiefs tight end

Travis Kelce has once again made headlines with his back hair as Kirk Cousins takes a playful jab at the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

During an exclusive interview with E! News on Thursday, May 22, the Atlanta Falcons quarterback shared his unfiltered thoughts on Kelce’s latest hairstyle preference.

The 36-year-old joked, "God bless Taylor Swift for being good with that. That's awesome. Good for her.”

While he admitted that Kelce's hairy back had a lot to do with his 'genetics', Cousins claimed that he "thankfully doesn't have to deal with that issue.”

He further added, "But I'm in the locker room a lot. That's just a part of life. It is what it is."

Kelce previously joked about his hair during the May 21 episode of his podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.

Referring to himself as a “furry son of a bitch,” the Chiefs star explained, "Me and heat just don't do well together.

"I had the big beard, I had the long hair. I had the chest hair, back hair, arm hair, leg hair. It's just a big ole Yeti out there, man. All the homies on the court were calling me 'Big Yeti.'"

For the unversed, Swift and her beloved boyfriend are currently spending time together ahead of the footballer’s return to training camp this summer.