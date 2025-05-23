Ana de Armas breaks silence over romance rumours with Tom Cruise

Ana de Armas on romance with Tom Cruise

Ana de Armas recently confirmed what many fans had been buzzing about after she and Cruise, 62, were spotted sharing dinners, walks, and even a few gravity-defying helicopter rides around London.

No, it’s not romance in the air—it’s pure Hollywood hustle.

“Obviously, everyone knows I'm working with Tom Cruise,” The Ballerina star, 37, told Women’s Wear Daily in a new interview published Thursday, May 22.

And when you’re working with Cruise, things tend to get, well, intense.

The duo is teaming up with directors Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie—two of Cruise’s frequent creative partners known for pushing action cinema to the edge.

Liman, who helmed Edge of Tomorrow and American Made, and McQuarrie, the brains behind multiple Mission: Impossible films including Final Reckoning, are driving the project that de Armas and Cruise have been quietly training for.

“Liman and McQuarrie are unbelievable at everything they do. And they're so lovely and a great team, and the process we're having is amazing,” she gushed. And yes, if you're wondering—there's definitely stunt work involved.

“And of course I'm doing crazy training, as you do when you're working with Tom,” de Armas added. “It’s another level that just keeps setting the bar higher and higher. But it's so much fun.”

While the exact project remains under wraps, de Armas hinted there’s more than one collaboration brewing. “We just got excited,” she teased.

Fans might recognize de Armas from her upcoming role in Ballerina, the John Wick spinoff where she stars alongside Keanu Reeves.

But while promoting that film, her frequent sightings with Cruise sparked rumors that were quickly grounded.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that there’s no romance between the two, explaining that their initial night out back in February was simply “dinner with their agents discussing potential collaborations down the line.”

In the meantime, it looks like the Cuban star is keeping pace just fine with Cruise’s fast-and-furious energy—and having a blast while doing it.