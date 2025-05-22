Sydney Sweeney teases ‘Euphoria 3’

'Euphoria' feature Zendaya and Jacob Elordi in key roles

Euphoria, the popular drama series of 2019, has been renewed for another season.

The show became the source of fame for Sydney Sweeney, who has now teased what’s in store for fans in season 3.

She plays the troubled Cassie Howard in the psychological thriller series. In the show, she started off as a naive person and transformed into a despicable villain in second season, when she started dating her best friend’s toxic ex-boyfriend Nate, played by Jacob Elordi.

While spilling insight about the upcoming part, Sweeney opened that she has started filming Euphoria 3.

The White Lotus star, in conversation with Empire, opened, “I have such a spot in my heart for Cassie, and I hold her really close and dear.”

“She is crazy. She makes so many mistakes. She’s flawed on so many levels, but she does it all from a place of love.”

Sydney finds it fun to play a crazy character like Cassie.

While praising the director, the 27-year-old stated, “Sam [Levinson] is such a brilliant filmmaker to work with, because I’ll read something, then I’ll call him, and I’m like, ‘Let’s go crazier.’ And he’s like, ‘I’m all in.”

According to the American actress, “this season is unhinged.”

Euphoria features Sweeney along with Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira and Angus Cloud.