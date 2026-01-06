Ben Affleck puts loyalty to sports team over director’s decision

Ben Affleck says he has no regrets over stand-off with Gone Girl director

Ben Affleck is a longtime Boston Red Sox fan. But in his 2014 film Gone Girl, he was directed to wear a cap of the rival team, the New York Yankees.



He explicitly refused, fearing a backlash from fans. How’re, this decision, in turn, led to a stand-off between him and the filmmaker David Fincher.

Meanwhile, the character Ben was portraying, who used to live in New York. So a compromise is struck.

A neutral compromise, one would say, saw the Academy Award-winning actor wearing a New York Mets cap, so the production, which had been briefly halted, could start.

Now, years later, the Argo star, looking back at the disagreement, still stood by his decision, noting he has no regrets about it.

"You actually shut production down because you wouldn't work," Matt Damon, Ben's co-star in the duo's new movie The Pitt, joked as he sat with him for an interview to promote the Netflix film.

In response, the actor recalls, "The director shut it down by insisting that I wear that. I just had to take time to explain to him why it was a bad idea."

This is not the first time Ben has opened up about the disagreement he had on the Gone Girl set.

"That was the only fight David and I had, and it was a legitimate fight," he told the New York Times in 2014. “I said, ‘David, I love you, I would do anything for you, but I will not wear a Yankees hat."

"I just can’t. I can’t wear it because it’s going to become a thing, David. I will never hear the end of it. I can’t do it.’ And I couldn’t put it on my head," he recalled.

“It was an uprising; it was a coup, I rioted," he said at the time. "It was a one-man riot against the Yankees."

Ultimately, after "a lot of shuttle diplomacy, so much back-and-forth," the duo reached a compromise, which Ben quipped, “This was very Switzerland."