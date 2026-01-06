'Protective' Kim Kardashian deactivates daughter North's social media account

Kim Kardashian made the decision after concerns

Kim Kardashian has reportedly deactivated her daughter North West’s Instagram account weeks after solo debut.

This has been claimed by royal expert Rob Shuter in his substack.

Citing the insiders, the expert says Kim Kardashian made the decision to shut it down after seeing posts that raised concern.

North had shared an introductory post on the account, which was labeled “managed by parents,” signaling a highly curated rollout.

However, Rob says, “Kim didn’t like what she saw. Some of the content, comments and attention were worrying, and she felt it wasn’t safe for North yet.”

Another insider said, “The account was fine at first, but Kim noticed posts and interactions that made her pause. She’s very hands-on and protective — this was her call, no question.”

North’s online presence has long been a point of tension between her famous parents.

A friend of the former couple says, “Kim and Kanye have very different ideas about social media and privacy. Kim is all about safety and control; Kanye is more laid-back. It’s always been a balancing act.”

The family insider also reflected on the issue, saying “North’s age is a big factor. She’s only 12, and Kim didn’t want her exposed to the pressures and scrutiny of Instagram just yet.”

North West, 12, was mysteriously vanished from Instagram less than three weeks after launching her very own account.