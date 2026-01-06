Ben Affleck reveals real thoughts about major Oscar snub
Ben Affleck is getting candid about being snubbed by the Oscars
Ben Affleck is opening up about the immense embarrassment he felt after the Oscars snubbed him in the Best Director category.
Affleck, 53, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, January 5, where he got reminded of the snub for his work on Argo, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture that year.
"It was the year, the horrible thing of everyone telling you, 'You’re gonna get nominated, you’re gonna get nominated for director,'" Affleck told host Jimmy Kimmel.
"And so, of course, I wake up that morning, and sure enough — and, by the way, it’s not [unlike] any other morning that I had not been nominated for Best Director. But all of a sudden, it’s a massive embarrassment. I woke up and people [said], 'You didn’t get nominated,'" the Oscar winner recalled.
Kimmel likened the situation to watching Leonardo DiCaprio lose the Best Actor prize to Timothée Chalamet at the Critics’ Choice Awards the previous night, while One Battle After Another — the film starring DiCaprio — won Best Picture and Best Director at the ceremony.
"I think you’re underselling this. Because Argo, not only was it nominated for the Oscar for Best Picture, you won Best Picture. You starred in it and directed it, and you were not nominated in either category … it’s as if the movie directed itself," Kimmel remarked.
