Jerry Seinfeld takes major steps for his health: 'Deathly afraid'

Jerry Seinfeld is reportedly taking his health seriously because of the fear that he might develop dementia.

An insider told Radar Online that the 71-year-old American comedian and actor has started hitting the gym and improving his diet due to the constant fear of getting ill, especially the nightmare of developing dementia.

Per the source, "Jerry's in the gym every day and working hard to maintain his looks and fitness – probably for different reasons than you think.”

They shared, "Yes, Jerry intends to keep performing live as long as he can, and that requires real physical strength – not for just being up onstage but also to handle the travel and logistics of being a headlining performer.”

Now, Jerry is doing rigorous exercises, spending hours in the gym like never before “because he wants to be around for his wife and kids, and he is deathly afraid of things like dementia, cancer, osteoporosis and Parkinson's disease.”

"He's seen too many of his role models struck down by those things to just ignore his health or leave it to fate,” stated the insider.

For those unaware, Jerry, who is famous for his appearance in Seinfeld sitcom, raised concerns regarding his health last year when he looked off-balance and shaky during an interview in 2025.

It is pertinent to mention that one of his hands was trembling and his head tilted back and forth, which made fans speculate that he might have been showing signs of Parkinson's.