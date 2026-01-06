Taylor Swift kicks off 2026 with new career record

Taylor Swift has kicked off 2026 with another historic achievement.

The singer's latest hit track The Fate of Ophelia has become the longest-running No. 1 single of her career on the Billbaord Hot 100.

As per Billboard, the track from Swift's 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl has spent a ninth consecutive week at No. 1 now.

Notably, with this achievement, Swift has surpassed her own previous record-holder, Anti Hero, which led the chart for eight weeks.

Fans and followers celebrated the singer's major milestone with one stating, "After hearing how much money she gave to her tour crew members, I hope anything she does shines bright! Go get them young lady."

Another added, "20 years into her career she’s still killing it."

"As it should!!!! I can now only imagine how popular TS13 will be as well!!!" the third commented.

It is pertinent to mention that the Fate of Ophelia now leads Swift’s list of No. 1 hits, ahead of Anti-Hero which led for 8 weeks, Blank Space for 7 weeks, Cruel Summer for 4 weeks, Shake It Off for 4 weeks, Look What You Made Me Do for 3 weeks, and We Are Never Getting Back Together for 3 weeks.