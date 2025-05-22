Dolly Parton reflects on Jennifer Aniston’s ‘9 to 5’ remake

Dolly Parton has recently reflected on Jennifer Aniston’s upcoming remake of 9 to 5.

Speaking to HuffPost, the country musician revealed that her peers Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly had been trying for years to come up with 9 to 5 reboot.

But Dolly said, “It never happened.”

The musician noted that Jennifer wanted her, Jane and Lily to be involved in it somehow but she’s not sure “if that’s happening”.

“I love Jennifer. I think it’ll be a wonderful thing,” she remarked.

Dolly mentioned, “We have no plans to be in that. But I do wish her the best, because the script I read, I thought, was really good and a new and different take that really brings the office up to date the way that people live now.”

However, the Jolene singer jokingly said that they are all older now.

“We’re not gonna look that good on the big screen. All of us up there with all those beautiful, young, fresh people,” explained the 79-year-old.

It is pertinent to mention that Dolly’s cameo has not yet been confirmed but she did offer her “musical services” to the actress because of their friendship through the years.

“I’m sure that they’ll find some great person. I don’t have any one myself in mind for it,” pointed out the songstress.

Meanwhile, the Grammy winner added, “I really would love to see the show, and I’d love to be able to write some music, be involved in that way with it.”