Jeremy Renner makes shocking confession about snowplough accident

'The Bourne Legacy' spills rare insight about horrendous 2023 incident

Jeremy Renner, who is famous for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, opened about his horrendous snowplough accident.

Back in January 2023, the 54-year-old met a fatal accident when he was accidentally crushed by snow removing machine that cracked 38 bones in his body. He also sustained a collapsed lung and torn liver.

While recalling the horrifying incident, Jeremy revealed that he felt relieved for a while when the soul left his body. He found peace in it.

In conversation with Kelly Ripa at her Let’s Talk podcast, the Avengers star said, “It's a great relief is all I can say. It's a wonderful, wonderful relief to be removed from your body. It is the most exhilarating peace you could ever feel.”

Renner confessed that he felt upset when he was brought back to life.

He continued, "You don't see anything but what's in your mind's eye. Like, you're the atoms of who you are, the DNA, your spirit. It's the highest adrenaline rush, but the peace that comes with it, it's magnificent. It's so magical.”

“And I didn't want to come back. I remember, and I was brought back and I was so p***** off. I came back, I'm like, ‘Aww”, the Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol actor stated.

Jeremy has just released his memoir titled My Next Breath, which carries deep insight about his accident and its recovery, his medical struggles and journey of healing.