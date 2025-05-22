Nicola Peltz grateful for Selena Gomez friendship amid Beckhams' feud

Nicola Peltz has recently thanked her friend Selena Gomez amid her feud with Brooklyn Beckham’s family.

Earlier, a source spilled to DailyMail.com that the Only Murders in the Building actress was trying to “comfort” Nicola in the light of bitter Beckham family dispute.

Hours later, in a new post on her Instagram Stories, the model shared heartwarming message for Selena with an angel figure playing the trumpet on the dashboard of a car.

Captioning the post, Nicola wrote, “I'm so grateful for the angels in my life.”

Another insider close to the singer told the outlet, “Selena is always there for her friends if, and when they need anything.”

“She has been messaging Nicola and trying to keep her mind off the drama,” said an insider.

Selena, who has been friends with the American heiress, since 2022 has reportedly been distracting Nicola with wedding plans for her upcoming nuptials to Benny Blanco.

The source added that the Emilia Perez actress “has been talking about her upcoming wedding and loves getting Nicola’s advice”.

Both are so close to each other that Selena even joked that she was in a “throuple” with Nicola and Brooklyn after the trio rang in the New Year together in Mexico in 2023.

Meanwhile, the aspiring chef shared his views about Selena during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show in March.

“I love when my wife makes new friends, especially really great friends… You know, we all get along,” added Brooklyn while talking about Selena.