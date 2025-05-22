Prince Harry receives sad news about Archie, Lilibet royal link

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, received official royal titles from their grandfather King Charles months after his ascension.

The monarch, who is a doting grandfather to George, Charlotte and Louis, reportedly yearns to have a connection with Archie and Lilibet but the royal rift has kept them from forming a relationship.

Tensions between the father and son have gotten worse during the past few weeks, especially as Harry once again hurled accusations at the royals after he lost his security appeal against the UK Home Office earlier this month.

In his BBC interview, Harry shared that he “can’t see a world in which [he] would bring [his] wife and children back to the UK at this point”. Royal experts say that the growing rift between Harry and his cancer-stricken is only reflecting badly on his own children.

“What is certain is that the rift caused by the Sussexes’ behaviour and their brutal attacks on the royal family will make it difficult for Prince Archie and Princess Lili to have contact with their royal relatives,” royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital.

He claimed that the royal family had their own vision for the Sussexes but it never materialised as Meghan and Kate Middleton “had very different roles and temperaments”.

They hoped that the former Suits star’s experience on the red carpet and public speaking as a campaigner would make it “easier” to adjust in the royal life.

According to royal expert Hilary Fordwich, the royal family did not create a distance between the Sussex children and their heritage.

Archie was very young when Harry and Meghan moved to the US, where as the late Queen Elizabeth met with Lilibet once. There has been no known contact of the children with their royal family.

She claimed that the royals “have done their utmost to take the high road, despite a constant bombardment of criticism”.

Now, as Harry is making pleas for reconciliation with his father, it has become a stark reminder that Archie and Lilibet may end up paying the price for his and Meghan’s actions.