Kate Middleton shuts down Meghan Markle's claim about her and Prince William

Kate Middleton just proved Meghan Markle’s claims about the royal family wrong.
During a garden party at Buckingham Palace this week, the Princess of Wales warmly embraced members of the public, directly contradicting the Duchess of Sussex’s past comments in Harry & Meghan, the couple’s 2022 Netflix docuseries.
At the time, Meghan, 43, reflected on her first meeting with the royal couple and said, “When Will and Kate came over and I was meeting her (Kate) for the first time I remember, I was in ripped jeans, I was barefoot… Like, I was a hugger, I have always been a hugger. I didn't realise that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.”
She added that she came to learn “the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”
But on Tuesday, May 20, Princess Catherine proved that formality and friendliness can go hand-in-hand.
Dressed in a striking yellow outfit, she was all smiles as she mingled with guests, shared laughs, and gave multiple hugs — something royal fans were quick to highlight.
Photos of her embracing Holocaust survivor Steven Frank at the event made the rounds online, with one fan even dubbing her “the Princess of hugs.”
Notably, it’s not the first time Kate has greeted the public with open arms, making Meghan's past comments that much more untrue.
