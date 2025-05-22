Elizabeth Banks makes bold declaration about Jessica Biel

Elizabeth Banks has recently made bold declaration about The Better Sister costar Jessica Biel.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, Banks shared her experience working with Biel for the first time as they didn’t know each other.

The Call Jane actress opened up that she wasn’t “nervous” about Biel because she “had only ever heard good things” about the Accidental Love actress.

Speaking of Biel, Banks revealed, “You can't pay someone in town to say a bad word about this lady.”

“So, I had only ever heard the loveliest things,” mentioned the 51-year-old.

The A Mistake actress pointed out that she had “reliable sourcing” about this “was going to be easy and it was”.

“She completely lived up to that reputation of just being kind and generous and talented and beautiful and fun and easy, and it all worked out,” stated Banks.

The actress and director shared that the “good things she'd heard about her costar Biel were trustworthy” because “Hollywood knows”.

“We root out the bad ones… You can't really hide,” she added.

Biel, 43, agrees. "You can't hide from us," she says of how word travels in Hollywood.

The 7th Heaven star also praised Banks, adding, “there was nothing anyone ever said that was a negative comment about Elizabeth”.

Meanwhile, The Better Sister will premiere on May 29 on Prime Video.