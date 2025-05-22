Emma Watson steals limelight with surprising Cannes comeback

Emma Watson makes surprising comeback Cannes Film Festival after decade

Emma Watson made an unpredictable arrival in Cannes, France for French Film Festival after a decade.

The Harry Potter star, whose attendance at the event is yet to be confirmed, stunned the on-lookers in chic summer outfit while being out and about in Cannes.

The Beauty and the Beast actress was photographed wearing a flowing red sleeveless plaid dress with an apron-like silhouette.

She completed her ensemble with colour-block tan suede boots and accessorized with a gold-chain purse and sunglasses.

The appearance came just few days after Watson broke silence amid J.K. Rowling's public support of last month's Supreme Court ruling on gender.

In a cryptic message on Instagram, the actress posted, "To the person who said they like me best when I am not ranting about politics: I like me best when I am not ignoring fascism."

The 35-year-old artist’s recent arrival in France will mark the first time at the star-studded event since 2013. Previously, Watson walked various red carpets promoting the Sofia Coppola film, The Bling Ring.

The ongoing Cannes Film Festival is set to conclude on Saturday, May 24.