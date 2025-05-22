Jason Kelce spills the tea on Travis playing coy about Taylor Swift

Jason Kelce pokes fun at Travis about subtle reference to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce could fool everyone but not his brother, Jason Kelce, as he played coy about a Taylor Swift reference.

The 35-year-old NFL star appeared at Patrick Mahomes’ auction gala last week where he tried to buy a signed guitar by his pop superstar girlfriend.

“There’s this clip of you helping a good cause by running up an auction price for a signed guitar,” Jason asked Travis on Wednesday, May 21, during New Heights podcast.

Correcting him, Travis added, “No, I put my paddle up because I wanted it and then I realized, ‘Oh, I already have it. Oh, that was the guitar I have.’”

However, the retired NFL star remained unconvinced as he playfully asked, “You realized it afterwards?”

“You don’t want to buy the same guitar twice,” responded the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

Travis made a solo appearance at the charity gala last week where he accompanied friends Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.

In a now-viral video, Travis was seen rising from his chair as he started to bid for the guitar.

“I just realized I have that already,” he said and then took his seat again, with a roaring laughter in the background.