Justin, Hailey Bieber's marriage is doomed: 5 alarming signs

Justin and Hailey Bieber are once again under scrutiny after telling details over the years

Hailey Bieber has time and time again denied marital woes rumours with Justin Bieber but fans are convinced his actions say otherwise.

After Hailey appeared on the cover of Vogue, Justin chose a strange way to congratulate her via Instagram.

The Baby hitmaker, 31, shared that he and Hailey once “got into a huge fight” during which he told her “she would never be on the cover of Vogue.”

“Yikes I know, so mean,” he added, saying that he made the harsh comment because he “felt disrespected” and “thought I gotta get even.”

The caption seemed distasteful to the fans who condemned him, and Justin ended up changing the caption.

However, the moment led to an online debate about every time Justin has disrespected his wife over the years.

A fan account on X created a thread called, “Justin Bieber treating Hailey Bieber like a piece of sh*t”

The thread brought forward a series of disturbing moments the Biebers have had in their relationship, including a meme which showed Justin’s ex Selena Gomez frowning, and said, “When someone says Justin moving onto Hailey is an ‘upgrade.’” Justin allegedly liked the post.

Several other videos captured Justin in subtly dismissive and rude actions like slamming the door on his wife and leaving her alone to struggle with a skateboard while he skated away.

Another slide showed the singer telling Hailey to stay away and do not “touch” him as he was tired of her touch, as well as Justin claiming “mothers day sucks a—” at the occasion of Hailey’s first Mother’s Day.

Multiple fans flocked to the threat and left messages for the Rhode founder, telling her to escape the “toxic” relationship that she is in.

“He hates her with every fibre of his being,” wrote one fan, while another echoed, “i think she's treated this way because she shows him she wants him more than he wants her, to him she's an option and it's really sad to see.”

A third chimed in, “Because this is a fake PR relationship and he’s forced to be lovey and cozy with someone he isn’t actually in a relationship with. I don’t understand how people can’t see right through this.”

The couple has been denying all the rumours about their relationship so far but the details pointed out by fans seem striking to say the least.