Joey King to get exciting role in Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman’s new movie

Nicole Kidman might reunite with her on-screen daughter Joey King in a completely different world.

The 25-year-old actress is in talks to join Practical Magic 2, starring Kidman, 57, and Sandra Bullock.

The Kissing Booth star is negotiating to lock the project, which will feature her as one of Bullock’s daughters, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Warner Bros.’s Pictures sequel to the 1998 movie is directed by Susanne Bier, who has previously worked with Oscar-winning actresses.

Bier directed Kidman in the Netflix mini-series The Perfect Couple while helmed Bullock’s post-apocalyptic thriller Bird Box.

After Practical Magic gained a cult following and is a fan favourite film, Bullock and Kidman are reprising their roles as witch sisters Sally and Gillian Owens for the sequel.

In the original movie, based on the novel by Alice Hoffman, the two fight a family curse that dispatches the men with whom they fall in love.

The original movie revolves around sisterhood, female empowerment, and domestic abuse, with a hint of comedy and supernatural fun.

If King secures the coveted role, she’ll be the one to uncover dark family secrets and her hidden powers, all while plunging the family into crisis.

Additionally, Practical Magic 2 is slated to hit the screens on September 18, 2026.