Kensington Palace issues update on William’s key meeting on new mission

Prince William took off on a surprise trip to Scotland just hours after he hosted an important event at the Buckingham Palace with wife, Kate Middleton.

The Prince of Wales arrived in Leith, Scotland, on Wednesday to on a brand new mission as Kensington Palace released a statement about an important meeting.

William, who is an avid football fan, showed his support the new partnership made by The Royal Foundation with the local community centre.

He had a meeting with the founder of David Duke, founder of Street Soccer Founder, to learn how this new initiative will benefit socially disadvantaged adults and young people in the Leith area. The foundation is providing funding for Street Soccer Scotland that will support efforts to revitalise Leith Community Centre.

The new update revealed the Community Goals of the future king and queen have for the charity.

“At Leith Community Centre, the beautiful game is being used to tackle some of society’s toughest challenges,” the statement read. “Street Soccer Scotland is joining forces with local partners through Leith United, a new social enterprise launched with support from The Royal Foundation’s Community Impact Programme.”

It added, “From facing homelessness to finding hope on the pitch, these football sessions are changing lives and building stronger, more connected communities.”

In the video clip shared, William – who not only has a ceremonial role with the Football Association but also loves to watch Premier League team Aston Villa – was seen showing off his soccer skills during the visit despite wearing a suit.