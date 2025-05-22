Kourtney Kardashian complains about Caitlyn Jenner’s ‘bossy’ attitude as step dad

It turns out things weren't exactly picture-perfect in the Kardashian-Jenner household growing up—at least not according to Kourtney Kardashian Barker, who’s now opening up about her complicated relationship with Caitlyn Jenner.

On the May 21 episode of Khloé in Wonder Land, Kourtney got candid while chatting with her sister Khloé Kardashian about being a stepmom to husband Travis Barker’s kids—Atiana, 26, Landon, 21, and Alabama, 19.

The conversation, which started with sweet reflections, quickly turned into a real talk moment that had Khloé saying "wait, what?!"

Khloé, 40, praised her sister for gracefully embracing the stepmom role, noting, “knowing that your role is not to be the disciplinary” is something she really respected.

She even credited Caitlyn Jenner for setting that example during their childhood, saying, “[Caitlyn] never tried to be Dad and I always appreciated and respected that.”

Cue record scratch—because Kourtney had a very different memory.

“Okay, so, that wasn’t my experience, but maybe that’s why it became your experience,” Kourtney, 46, responded, calmly but clearly holding back a few chapters of a dramatic memoir.

“So [I'm] grateful for that for you.”

And just like that, we were all ears. Kourtney revealed that her own time growing up with Caitlyn, who was married to Kris Jenner from 1991 to 2013, felt less like nurturing guidance and more like a power struggle.

“Tried to be controlling and bossy,” she said, adding that Caitlyn would “tell me certain friends can’t come over.”

That, apparently, was just the tip of the iceberg.

Khloé admitted she had always assumed Kourtney’s disconnect with Caitlyn came from a place of loyalty to their late father, Robert Kardashian Sr. “I thought it was because he was replacing Dad – not that he did, no one could replace Dad,” Khloé said, connecting the dots in real time.

But nope—Kourtney had receipts.

“I would be like, ‘I wanna call my Dad,’ and [Caitlyn] would hang up the phone,” she shared, recalling heated moments from their past. “We would have yelling wars.”

It all made sense to Khloé then, especially after Kourtney dropped the ultimate mic moment, her struggles with Caitlyn were the reason she moved in with their dad.

Sibling dynamics and blended families are never simple, and Kourtney’s reflections added a whole new layer of realness to the Kardashian story. While it turns out the sisters didn’t share the same view of Caitlyn, they found common ground in talking it out—on a podcast, of course, because it is the Kardashians.