Selena Gomez distracts Nicola Peltz from Beckham drama with wedding talk

Nicola Peltz is finding comfort in her best friend Selena Gomez, who is reportedly doing her best to support the heiress amid her ongoing family feud with the Beckhams-hoping the rift can eventually be healed.

The singer and actress, 32, who has been close to Nicola,30, since 2022, is said to be keeping her engaged by sharing details wedding plans for her upcoming wedding to musician Benny Blanco.

An insider told DailyMail: 'She has been messaging Nicola and trying to keep her mind off the drama. 'She has been talking about her upcoming wedding and loves getting Nicola's advice.'

For those familiar, Selena and Nicola became friends in 2022 after meeting at the Academy Museum Gala and have remained close ever since.

Amid the Beckham family tensions, David Beckham attempted to extend an olive branch last Sunday by his tagging his son Brooklyn in a heartfelt post celebrating Mother's Day in the U.S.

Victoria Beckham also included Brooklyn in a recent tribute to her father, Tony, for his 78th birthday-hinting at efforts to mend the strained ties.



