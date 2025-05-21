Prince William reveals Prince Louis' big dilemma after Prince George outing

Prince William made the revelation during his surprise visit to Scotland

Prince William gave fans a rare glimpse into Prince Louis’ dilemma.

During his visit to Leith Community Centre in Edinburgh, where he announced his new “Leith United” initiative, the Prince of Wales opened up about his youngest son's indecision when it comes to picking a football team.

“My youngest at the moment says he supports five different football teams,” William, 43, told a young fan on May 21, according to Hello! Magazine.

The admission came as the future king was chatting with kids from Edinburgh’s Youth Forum. A young girl handed him an Aston Villa poster, after which William revealed Louis' challenge.

It’s a sharp contrast to his dad and big brother, Prince George, who are both die-hard Aston Villa fans.

Just last month, William and George were spotted in the stands during Villa’s Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain. The pair shared a sweet hug when Villa took the lead, though the French team ultimately won 3–1.

“Those memories are really important to create,” William later told TNT. “Bringing him away is important.”

During his Scotland visit, William also shared laughs with locals, kicked a goal during a soccer match, and even watched a flamenco dance.

William's visit was in support of his visit to support the Royal Foundation’s new Community Impact project with Street Soccer Scotland.