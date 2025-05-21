Jennifer Garner daughter Violet Affleck exposes private argument with mom

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s daughter, Violet Affleck, revealed shocking details of the argument with her mother and brother Samuel.

In an academic research paper published in the school’s Global Health Review on Sunday, May 18, the Yale University freshman penned her experience of living through the Los Angeles wildfires that engulfed the Pacific Palisades in January.

"I spent the January fires in Los Angeles arguing with my mother in a hotel room," she recalled, astonished to realize they had such different views on dangerous situations.

The 19-year-old explained. Garner, 53, was "shell-shocked, astonished at the scale of destruction." Her mother’s reaction confused her as she wrote, "As a lifelong Angelena and climate-literate member of generation Z, my question had not been whether the Palisades would burn but when."

The eldest child of the former couple, who tied the knot in 2005 and got separated after 10 years, followed by their divorce in 2018, has been outspoken about public health and the COVID-19 pandemic. In her paper, the student further reflected on the similarities between the response to the wildfires and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to Violet, Garner and Affleck, 52, share two other children: 16-year-old Seraphina and 13-year-old Samuel.