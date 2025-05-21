Prince William makes surprise solo trip after big event with Kate Middleton

Prince William surprised royal watchers by touching down in Edinburgh just a day after hosting a glamorous Garden Party at Buckingham Palace with Late Middleton.

On Wednesday, May 21, the Prince of Wales, 42, was seen stepping off a plane in Scotland in a short Instagram Stories clip, confirming his unannounced visit.

The trip took him to the Leith Community Centre, where he spent time with local football coaches, youth representatives, and community leaders.

A known soccer fan, the future king met with members of Street Soccer Scotland, a group using sport to support people facing social challenges such as homelessness and isolation.

The surprise visit ties into the ongoing work of William and Kate’s The Royal Foundation, which recently announced a new collaboration with Street Soccer Scotland to help strengthen grassroots initiatives in the area.

The appearance came on the heels of a high-profile moment for Princess Kate.

Just a day prior on Tuesday, she joined her husband in hosting a garden party at Buckingham Palace on behalf of King Charles III — her first time attending the event in two years.

Last year, William appeared alone at the same event while Kate underwent cancer treatment.