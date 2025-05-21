Will Prince William, Harry benefit from uncle's massive inheritance?

Prince William and Prince William's uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, has left a staggering £1.5million in his will, sparking speculation about the royal brothers' potential share in his massive inheritance.

The 82-year-old, who was married to the late Princess Diana's sister Lady Jane Spencer, left an estate worth £1,517,418, including a £4,000 deduction to pay costs and legal fees, according to documents signed off by the High Court.

As per the documents, Harry and William will not receive a penny. This is because he has left almost the entirety of his estate to his wife after his passing.

As per his will, he donated £1,000 to a local hospice and £500 to St Mary's Church, where his memorial service was held. He also gave £5,000 to Eton College, where he was educated.

According to the Sun, the Prince of Wales and Prince Harry had not been left any gifts by the 82-year-old, who served as adviser to Diana's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in her private office from 1977. He was also Queen Elizabeth's private secretary from 1990 to 1999.

Robert Fellowes' funeral gave an opportunity Harry and William mend fences as the two brothers attended the memorial service of their uncle in Norfolk in August, 2024. However, they reportedly maintained the distance and did not talk to one another.

At the time, Reverend Dan Tansley who led the memorial service, told the outlet: "It wasn’t a tremendous shock William was there, as that was always a possibility but I suppose it was more of a surprise that Harry had come. I don’t recollect them speaking to each other but there were a lot of family members and friends speaking to them."

"It would have meant a lot to Lord Robert to have them both at the service because I know both he and his auntie love them both very much," he continued.