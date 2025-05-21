Jimmy Fallon reflects on ‘most embarrassing’ moment with Nicole Kidman

Jimmy Fallon had an unbelievable experience with Nicole Kidman years ago

Jimmy Fallon unexpectedly rehashed one of his “most embarrassing” memories during a recent interview with The Last of Us star, Isabela Merced.

The 50-year-old talk show host was commenting on The Last of Us being “one of the scariest computer games” when Merced reminded him of another scary game, dating.

“Was that the game you were playing when you bombed your date with Nicole Kidman?”, Merced joked during the Tuesday, May 20th, episode of The Tonight Show.

Caught off-guard, Fallon quipped, “It’s a pleasure meeting you. We’re out of time.”

Fallon added, “Thanks for bringing it up,” correcting her that he was, actually, playing Mario Kart on said date.

“My favorite clip on this show!” Merced continued the joke, as Fallon recalled that one of the “most embarrassing” moments he’s ever experienced.

Previously on the show, in 2015, Kidman was invited and Fallon brought up their failed date.

“It was really embarrassing,” he recalled as Kidman went on to share, “I just remember that I liked you and he was like, ‘Oh, you can meet [Jimmy].”

The Babygirl star continued, “Our mutual friend says, ‘Jimmy wants to meet you. You can go over to his apartment. I’m single and I’m like, ‘Okay, yeah, cool.’”

However, things took a turn for the worst, as she reminded him, “You’re there in a baseball cap and you wouldn’t talk,” she said. “You didn’t say anything. You were like, ‘Hey.’ I’m like, ‘Okay.’ And then you put a video game on or something!”