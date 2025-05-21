Jodie Foster shares her thoughts on young actors

Jodie Foster has recently shared her two cents on young actors at the Cannes Film Festival 2025.

The Beaver actor revealed she could not relate to young actors who “just want to act and don’t care if the movie’s bad”.

Speaking to Variety, Jodie said she still enjoyed acting but she was picky about her projects and that she wasn’t interested in “acting for the sake of acting”.

“I see a lot of young actors, and I’m not saying I’m jealous, but I don’t understand how they just want to act,” explained the 62-year-old.

The Elysium actress pointed out that these young actors “don’t care if the movie’s bad”.

“They don’t care if the dialogue is bad. They don’t care if they’re a grape in a Fruit of the Loom ad,” she remarked.

Jodie told the outlet, “If I never acted again, I wouldn’t really care. I really like to be a vessel for story or cinema.”

“If I could do something else, if I was a writer or a painter or sculptor, that would be good too. But this is the only skill I have,” stated The Mauritanian actress.

Reflecting on her career, Jodie added she had “worked so much” by the time she turned 18 that she needed to take a different approach when choosing her projects.

“It has to really speak to me,” she further said.

Meanwhile, Jodie added, “I’m interested in narrative. I’m all about developing a character who propels the story. This ticked all the boxes.”