Victoria Beckham on finding balance in family chaos: 'I try to be the best I can'

Victoria Beckham shares honest thoughts on being 'good mom' amid family drama

Victoria Beckham is weighing in on the pros and cons of being a 'good mum' and a 'good wife' amid their ongoing family drama.

The 51-year-old star, who shares kids Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper with beloved husband David Beckham, offered an inside glimpse into her life as a working mother.

During an exclusive session on the YouTube series Reviewed By Osa, the former Spice Girl explained how she tries to balance her roles as both a mom and a good person.

She told the outlet, "I'd like to think I'm a good mum, a good wife. I try to be the best that I can. I work hard. I like to think I'm a kind person. I'm very positive. I love a good energy."

Sharing her unfiltered thoughts on perfection, Victoria insisted that she has always tried to accept her flaws as part of constructive criticism.

The fashion designer further went on to add, "I'm not trying to be perfect, I've never been perfect. I just want to be the best that I can be.

"I accept my flaws. It's just making the best of who you are, I do that through a healthy diet, working out every day, dressing in a certain way.”

This comes hot on the heels of their ongoing family rift with the couple’s first-born Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz.