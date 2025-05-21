'One Direction' singer's sister makes rare comment on brother's new girlfriend

Louis Tomlinson soft launches relationship with Zara McDermott

Louis Tomlinson has been making headlines for quite few days due to his new relationship with Zara McDermott.

The former One Direction member has been spotted having quality time together at multiple occasions.

The duo has been inseparable since their romance was made public in March 2025.

Reportedly, Louis is enjoying his relationship with Zara. According to sources, he has even introduced her to his family.

The Two of Us vocalist's sisters have often seen commenting on the TV personality’s social media post. Now one of the sisters Lottie Tomlinson has also shared her opinion about brother’s new girlfriend.

She shared that the family has welcomed McDermott with open arms.

Lottie, while talking about brother’s new relationship for the first time, told OK! Magazine, “Yeah, she is amazing, and they are really happy. I'm really happy for him.”

The 26-year-old maker-up artist, who already share two children with fiancé Lewis Burton, also dropped hints that a new baby might be on the way.

When asked if the new couple will be helping her with the new kid, Lottie quipped, “Hopefully, yeah.”

Louis and Zara are currently enjoying their holiday inn Santa Teresa in Costa Rica.