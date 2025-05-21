Meghan Markle echoes Kate Middleton's nature message in new podcast

Meghan Markle compares gardening to business-building in her new podcast episode

Their royal statuses may divide them, but Meghan Markle and Princess Kate are finding common ground in nature.

In the latest episode of her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, the Duchess of Sussex likened business-building to gardening, emphasising the importance of patience and strong foundations.

“Some seasons are for blooming. Others are for planting seeds, but most of the work, especially early on, it's tending to the soil,” Meghan, 43, said while speaking to sustainable beauty founder Cassandra Thurswell.

“Running a business, funnily enough, it’s a lot like gardening,” the As Ever founder added. “You’ve got to make sure the roots are strong enough to carry what’s coming next.”

Meghan’s message comes just weeks after Princess Kate released a spring-themed video urging people to “reconnect to nature.”

In her voiceover, the Princess of Wales said, “Over the past year, nature has been my sanctuary,” praising its power to “help us heal and grow.”

Though the tone and platforms differ, the message is strikingly similar.

Meghan urged listeners to trust in long-term vision: “Eventually, with a strong vision and all of that care on the details, oh, that garden will grow.”

Meghan famously has a green thumb, frequently sharing her love of gardening on her Instagram page. Meanwhile, Princess Catherine has been vocal about her love of Mother Nature, from her Nature series to celebrating World Bee Day.