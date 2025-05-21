Cassie Ventura’s mom unveils harrowing details during Diddy trial

Diddy trial takes the curtain off from decades-long abuse Cassie Ventura faced

Sean Diddy Combs’ trial took a new turn as his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura’s mother took the stand and testified against him.

Cassie’s mom claimed that he aggressively threatened her to pay a huge sum after the singer had been in a relationship with the rapper Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi.

“It was understood that he was going to need $20,000 to recoup money he had spent on her because he had been angry that she had had a relationship with Scott Mescudi,” Regina Ventura said on Tuesday, May 20th, as per Page Six.

“He was angry that he had spent money on her and she had been with another person,” Regina added.

Cassie’s mother went on to claim that she and her husband, Rodrick Ventura had to take a home equity loan to fulfil Diddy’s demands.

“I was scared for my daughter’s safety,” she admitted, adding that as soon as she became aware of the domestic violence faced by her daughter she decided to take pictures of it.

Although she learned of the abuse way later because, as Cassie testified, “I didn’t tell my mom the truth because I was ashamed, but I also felt like at that point I didn’t know what was going to happen.”

“I didn’t want to put my mother in danger of knowing anything of that magnitude,” she added.

Cassie’s mom took the stand after the songstress herself testified for four regular days revealing jarring details of her abuse and Diddy’s Freak Off parties.