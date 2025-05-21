Amal Clooney, George Clooney marriage on the rocks?

Have Amal Clooney, George Clooney separated?

Amal Clooney did not just raise the temperature at Cannes Film Festival, but also people's eyebrows when she appeared at the event with U2 and not George Clooney.

The social activist turned heads as she arrived at the venue donning a black archival off-the-shoulder John Galliano gown for Christian Dior; she also let her long hair flowing elegantly thanks to Dimitris Giannetos, the hair stylist.

Amal's latest sighting marked her return to the annual festival around nine years after her last appearance in 2016 with George for Money Monster.

Fans' concern grew seeing the lady accompanying U2 Saturday.

However, Hola! revealed the actual reason behind it.

No! They are not divorcing each other.

The truth is that the 47-year-old was there to support her close friend on the screening of Bono: Stories of Surrender which is the story of U2 frontman.

Strong friendship between the two goes back years. In fact, Bono was also at Amal and George's Venice wedding in 2014. The couple had also spent Easter with him in Dublin in 2019.

Moreover, the two are also human rights activists and have long been working with organizations like ONE and RED to fight poverty, AIDS and injustice.

As far as Up In The Air actor is concerned, he is busy with his Broadway play Good Night, and Good Luck.

So, to much relief of the fans, the couple is not separating at all.