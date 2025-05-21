Princess Kate brings out her wedding day sparkle at Buckingham Palace

Princess Kate made a dazzling appearance alongside Prince William at a Buckingham Palace garden party on Tuesday.

The Princess of Wales, Kate, 43, stunned onlookers with her elegance, bringing a burst of sunshine to the event in a vibrant yellow Emilia Wickstead dress, paired with a matching Philip Treacy hat, reported GB News.

For those unfamiliar, Kate has reduced her royal duties since undergoing cancer treatment last year.

However, she appeared in high spirits, warmly engaging with guests on palace lawn. What truly caught the public's attention was Kate's choice of accessories, her-diamond Robinson Pelham earrings, famously worn on her wedding day in April 2011.

These stunning earrings were a heartfelt gift from her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

This is not the first time the Princess has re-worn the sentimental piece. She previously donned the earrings at the Order of the Garter Service in 2016 and again on Easter Sunday in 2019.