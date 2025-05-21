Natalie Portman recalls her difficult experience during 2011 Oscars

Natalie Portman has recently recalled her difficult experience during 2011 Oscars.

The Atonement star revealed she was four months pregnant with her first child Aleph when she attended the event during an appearance on Nick Grimshaw & Angela Hartnett's Dish from Waitrose podcast.

Natalie, who won Best Actress for her role in Black Swan, explained, “I was so big, like everyone was like, ‘Oh, you're gonna pop’, like, and I was like, ‘I'm four months pregnant’.”

“Like everyone was like, ‘You must be giving birth tomorrow! Hope it doesn’t happen on the red carpet’, I was like, ‘I got five more months to go!’”

The Pride And Prejudice actress stated, “Um… yeah, so I was probably the only actress eating my way to the, to the Oscars.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Natalie explained it was difficult being sober at the Academy Awards while she was surrounded by everyone drinking.

“I was pregnant when I went through that award season, so I couldn't drink at all during like all of those events… Which was hard,” pointed out the 43-year-old.

Natalie, who shares two children with former husband Benjamin Millepied, added, “It’s a lot of stress. It's a lot of attention. And I was sober while everyone else was not.”

Meanwhile, the actress will next be seen in the upcoming movie, Fountain of Youth opposite John Krasinski.