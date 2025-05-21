David Beckham 'upset' after curveball before meeting King Charles

Before meeting King Charles at the RHS Chelsea FLower Show, David Beckham experienced an emotional setback.

The legendary footballer and former England captain, who recently turned 50, was said to be 'shocked and upset' upon learning that his son Brooklyn and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz were just five minutes away from the garden show-without informing the family of their visit.

'It is deeply upsetting for the Beckham family. David was all geared up to meet the King and then he got that curveball thrown into his day,' an insider told DailyMail.

David wa slater seen chatting with King Charles and Queen Camilla at the event, engaging warmly in the in the presence of other guests.

However, the earlier news reportedly cast a shadow over his day.

The source added: 'Brooklyn did not even bother to let his parents know that he was going to be in London, it's as shocking as it is upsetting for them. It came out of the blue when word got around that Nicola had put on Instagram post up. Then it started to get back through various friends that they were doing a shoot.'

For the unversed, Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot in 2022. Tensions within the family have reportedly been simmering for sometime.

Multiple sources told The Mirror that the Beckhams “are done with Nicola” after David was left “hurt” by Brooklyn's absence from his 50th birthday celebrations in Notting Hill-despite the couple being in London at the time.