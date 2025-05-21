Justin Bieber's 'honesty' gets him in trouble?

Justin Bieber honesty gets him in trouble after Hailey graces Vogue cover

Justin Bieber has long been at the center of controversies and scandals due to his fluctuating moods.

But it seems as if his 'honesty' appears to have stirred up trouble this time.

After his wife Hailey Bieber graced the cover of Vogue magazine, the Peaches singer had confessed to previously telling the Rhode founder that she would never be on the cover of the magazine.

Despite the fact that he had apologized to his wife on Instagram for his mean comment, he drew flak for his past 'scathing' remarks.

Fans quickly turned to social media to blast Selena Gomez's ex.

He got so severe rebuke from the fans as well an A-list celeb Khloe Kardashian that he had to delete the caption of his post from the social media platform and replace it with a shrugging emoji.

The 31-year-old had posted Alec Baldwin's niece's Vogue cover picture along with a caption in which he had admitted to cruelly telling her that she would never be able to do what she has managed to do just recently.

"Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight, I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue," wrote Justin, "Yikes I know, so mean, For some reason because I felt so disrespected I thought I gotta get even."

He concluded his post after writing about craving for 'intimacy and connection' with apology, "…forgive me for saying u wouldn't get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken."

For the unversed, Justin recently clarified that even though he shares long complicated history with Sean 'Diddy' Combs who is under trial currently, he has neither any links to his crimes nor has he been his victim.