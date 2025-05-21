Beyonce moves fans with nostalgic throwback on Cowboy Carter tour

Beyonce takes fans down the memory lane with special moment on tour

Beyonce took fans along on a trip down the memory lane with a recreation of her iconic look from an old hit video.

The 43-year-old superstar, who is currently on her Cowboy Carter tour, made a striking appearance on stage as she recreated her outfit from the Crazy In Love music video, with a glimmering twist.

The Diva hitmaker sported a sparkly tank top with low-rise denim pants and bright red heels in the original 2003 music video.

For her recreation of the look on Saturday, Queen Bey donned a white tank top embellished with shiny rhinestones and denim shorts which featured royal blue gems.

The Grammy winner wore her hair in voluminous curls in contrast to her straight tresses that she wore down for the famous video.

Previously speaking about her iconic look, Beyonce’s stylist, Ty Hunter, told Vogue, “The tank actually has rhinestones on it, which not many people know,” he said. “I remember pulling it at the showroom — it was the last thing I grabbed.”

Hunter went on to say that “We wanted to do something that the kids could emulate and copy,” of the look.