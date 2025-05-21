Prince Harry's return to royal fold likely with Princess Kate, William's blessing

Prince Harry, who recently made an emotional plea to reconcile with his father King Charles, can not be welcomed by the royal family without Prince William and Kate Middleton's blessing.

A friend of King Charles has spoken about the ongoing crisis within the royal family, sharing new update on the rift between Harry and his father, King Charles.

Speaking to the Telegraph, they said Charles is "bemused by Harry's repeated airing of laundry."

They went on: "As long as William, Kate and Camilla have a say in the matter, Harry will be left out in the Californian wilderness."

The Duke of Sussex needs to earn the blessing of the Prince and Princess of Wales if he really wants tor return to his role within the royal family in the UK. William and Kate could make Harry's return to the royal fold possible.

On the other hand, royal expert Helena Chard told Fox News: "Prince William has his own private turmoil. He knows his brother well and certainly won't allow him to breeze back into the family as he doesn't trust him."

"Harry will not be allowed to return in any capacity if Prince William has any influence over the situation. William understands that Harry and Meghan don't properly consider the consequences and aren't trustworthy. They are a liability to the family," the expert added.

The fresh claims came days after Prince Harry’s plea of reconciliation with his family. However, insiders allege that "in Charles's mind Harry has most egregiously crossed the line in attacking the Queen."

Royal expert Dimbleby explained the situation in his own words, saying: "If he [Harry] wants reconciliation, I don’t understand how you do it by metaphorically sitting in your Apache firing potshots at people who aren’t going to answer back, as he must very well know."

Another expert described the situation as devastating and not fit for peace, revealing the royal brothers are seething with tension. However, future Queen Kate might play a key role in bridging the gap between the royal brothers.