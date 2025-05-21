Hailey Bieber reveals how Ariana Grande inspired her to tackle online hate

Hailey Bieber has recently revealed how Ariana Grande inspired her to deal with online criticism and hate.

In a new interview with Vogue for its cover story, the Rhode Beauty founder shared that Ariana showed her how to not give space to useless online trolls after she also faced backlash over her weight loss while filming Wicked.

Hailey told the outlet, “It was so true to me when she said that. ‘I am in a space where I just don’t accept it. I don’t allow it anymore. We don’t have to allow those things into our space if we don’t want to.’”

Elsewhere in the interview, the model, who married Justin Bieber in 2018, also shut down rumours of her breakup with the Baby hit-maker.

“It’s not real,” said the 28-year-old, adding that there’s “no problems in their marriage”.

Hailey stated, “I have a real life. My real life is that I get to wake up to my beautiful family and my son and my friends and I have people that know me and love me and I love them.”

For those unversed, Hailey and Justin welcomed their first son, Jack Blues Bieber on August 23, 2024.

Meanwhile, the skincare founder also opened up about therapy that helped her go through this continuous online trolling during her tough time.

Hailey noted, “Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I’ve ever gone through in my life, and learning a new version of myself is very difficult.”

“And to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, 'They’re getting divorced and They’re this and They’re not happy'” she continued.

Hailey added, “I cannot even begin to explain it. It’s a crazy life to live.”