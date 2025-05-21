George Wendt from 1982 sitcom ‘Cheers’ dies at 76

George Wendt from 'Cheers' dies at 76

George Wendt, the beloved actor who brought bar regular Norm Peterson to life on Cheers, has passed away at the age of 76.

Wendt died peacefully in his sleep at home on Tuesday, May 20, according to his publicist, Melissa Nathan.

“George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him. He will be missed forever,” the statement said. The family has requested privacy during this time.

Born in Chicago in 1948, Wendt rose from humble beginnings — including dropping out of Notre Dame — to become a comedy staple.

He found his footing in 1974 with Chicago’s The Second City, where he also met his wife, Bernadette Birkett. The couple married in 1978 and had three children: Hilary, Joe, and Daniel.

Though he once joked that he “sucked out loud” at improv, Wendt’s comedic timing and likability landed him roles on shows like Taxi, Soap, and MASH*, before his big break came in 1982 on Cheers.

As Norm, Wendt became a fan favorite, appearing in every single episode of the iconic sitcom.

“Norm is just me with better writing,” he told Chicago Magazine in 2021. “There were hundreds, if not thousands, of actors who could have delivered on the absolute gems that I was handed on a silver platter every Wednesday morning.”

The role earned him six Emmy nominations — and quite a few beers.

“Whenever I go out, people are always sending over a beer, or a round, for me and my friends,” Wendt once told The Washington Post.

Beyond Cheers, Wendt charmed audiences on Saturday Night Live as part of the beloved “Da Bears” sketch and made appearances in Seinfeld, The Simpsons, Hot in Cleveland, and Fresh Off the Boat. He also tackled film roles in Fletch, Forever Young, Spice World, and Santa Buddies, and had a special knack for playing Santa Claus — a role he played in multiple projects.

“That beard — that’s awful. It just goes right in your mouth, no matter how careful you are,” he joked in 2022.

Even in later years, Wendt kept performing, from Broadway’s Hairspray to competing on The Masked Singer. He reunited with his Cheers castmates at the 2023 Emmys, proving the bond they built on screen carried into real life.

Wendt summed up his approach to acting simply: “I just look for fun things to do,” he told the Chicago Tribune. And his advice to aspiring actors? “Have fun. Look, it’s brutal out there. If you’re not having fun, it’s not worth it.”

He is survived by his wife, children, and countless fans who always knew his name.