Henry Winkler gets real about turning struggles into success

Henry Winkler, best known for his iconic role as The Fonz on Happy Days, recently got candid about the power of never giving up and how he’s become living proof that anything is possible.

The 79-year-old star said that he is a "living proof" that "all things are possible".

While giving speech at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C, Henry shared: "I grew up in New York City on the West Side, and I grew up dreaming about being an actor. I don’t know how it came into my mind; I don’t know how it came into my body.

"But if people were born to do something, I was born to try."

The actor and producer recalled how much he struggled with geometry in school. But instead of giving up, he kept at it and eventually earned the grades he needed to move on.

Henrey added: "I took it in regular school, summer school, regular school, summer school, regular school, summer school, regular school, summer school.

"I finally passed it with a D-minus in August of 1963. And if I did not get that D-minus, I could not go to the one college that accepted me: Emerson College in Boston. I applied to 28."

However, Henry said that he now believes that with enough effort and persistence, anyone can achieve success.