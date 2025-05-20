'Wednesday' season 2 trailer promises more mystery as details emerge

Netflix surprises fans with recent update about supernatural series

Wednesday season 2 has thrilled fans with the release of a new trailer teasing even more creepiness.

Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming installment of the supernatural series on Tuesday, May 20.

Jenna Ortega, who garnered recognition for her unique performance in the 2022 hit series, is set to reprise her iconic role as Wednesday Addams in the much-anticipated season 2.

In the three-minute-long video Jenna, 22, expressed excitement, saying, “She’s one of the coolest characters of all time. So to slip into the costume and tone again, it’s just so much fun.”

Meanwhile, the show’s creators, Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, also shared their thoughts on the series’ return, stating, “The global phenomenon of Wednesday was incredible. The scope has expanded in terms of the characters arcs and it’s really fun to see them explore a lot more of Nevermore.

Additionally, the actors who play Wednesday’s parents – Luis Guzman (Gomez Addams) and Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams) – opened up about how they feel returning to the highly acclaimed show.

Sharing the big update on its official X handle, formerly Twitter, Netflix posted the trailer with the caption, “Here’s a deep dark look at the misery and mystery awaiting you in Wednesday Season 2.”

For the unversed, season 2 is scheduled to be released in two parts between August and September.