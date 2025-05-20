Prince Harry's ex shares exciting update

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy left fans in awe as she made an honest confession.

The 39-year-old, who was in love with Harry from 2004 to 2010, shared stunning new photographs of herself on social media, giving fans a rare glimpse into her collection.

The mother of two, who dated the Duke of Sussex, stunned fans as she modelled pieces from her newest collection.

The mother-of-two, now married to Sam Cutmore-Scott, wrote a playful caption alongside the photo: "Hats off to models.... this s**t is hard."

While Davy is in the public eye when it comes to her business, she has also been able to retain some privacy, a privilege she may have lost had she taken her relationship with Prince Harry further.

It has been reported that she had no desire to embrace royal life due to her concerns over privacy, with the Duke confirming in his 2023 memoir Spare that she did not seem bothered by his prince title.

He wrote: "Unlike so many people I knew, she seemed wholly unconcerned with appearances, with propriety, with royalty. Unlike so many girls I met, she wasn't visibly fitting herself for a crown the moment she shook my hand."

Prince Harry revealed that Davy was refreshingly unimpressed by his royal title, recalling: "She seemed immune to that common affliction sometimes called throne syndrome. I'd always wanted to know what it might be like to meet a woman and not have her eyes widen at the mention of my title but instead to widen them myself, using my mind, my heart.

"With Chelsy, that seemed a real possibility. Not only was she uninterested in my title, she seemed bored by it. 'Oh, you're a prince? Yawn.'"

However, their relationship was not without its challenges, as Davy struggled with the constant media attention, with Harry writing: "Chels told me that paps had been following her to and from lectures-she asked me to do something about it.

"I told her I'd try. I told her how sorry I was. When she was back in Cape Town she phoned me and said people were tailing her everywhere and it was driving her crazy."

However, Davy surprisingly attended Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018.