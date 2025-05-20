Meghan Markle recalls pregnancy, motherhood struggles in royal spotlight

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed Prince Archie in 2019 and Princess Lilibet in 2021

Meghan Markle seems to make a subtle dig at her royal past in the latest episode of her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder.

Speaking to Kitsch founder Cassandra Thurswell, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about how her reality as a mother didn’t match her expectations, especially during the early days of life in the royal spotlight with Prince Harry.

“Before I was a mom, I was, ‘Oh gosh, I'm going to give a speech with a baby on my hip. I had a whole vision,’” Meghan, 43, shared on the May 20th episode.

“And you fast forward — granted I had a lot of external things happening at the time I had both pregnancies and both babies — but it was not the way I envisioned it.”

The conversation followed Thurswell’s admission that she struggled with severe postpartum anxiety while raising her daughter and growing her now-global beauty brand.

Meghan, who welcomed Prince Archie in 2019 and Princess Lilibet in 2021, appeared to relate.

Though Meghan didn’t mention the royal family by name, her comments land amid ongoing tension.

Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, the couple has remained distant from the Firm, particularly following their explosive Oprah interview and Harry’s recent security battle in the UK.

The episode dropped just days after Meghan posted a heartfelt anniversary tribute on Instagram, filled with rare family photos and sweet moments with Archie and Lilibet.