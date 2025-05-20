Justin Timberlake's eldest son already following parents' footsteps

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake are married since 2012

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel share two children together.

The duo has been married since 2012 and have two boys namely Silas, 10 and Phineas, 4.

The 43-year-old actress revealed that their eldest son is already following the footsteps of his parents.

Jessica opened about son Silas' hidden talent and admitted that he is showing signs of adapting traits and likes as of his parents.

While talking to E! News, The Sinner star shared, "My older one definitely has some interest in acting and music. He's just getting that kinda confidence, his own attitude is coming out.”

Biel revealed that he loves being a DJ. He acted out as one on his own 10th birthday.

She explained, "He's an aspiring DJ, he DJ'd his own 10th birthday party. He was working his party, and it was so fun.

"He mixes things from Jackson 5 to Justin, old school stuff, doo-wop stuff, everything”, said Jessica.

Even though, the American actress admitted that she hasn’t been showing any of work to her kids. She also sought to keep them away from the public eye.