King Charles, Queen Camilla face painful past during latest outing

King Charles and Queen Camilla sparked intrigue with their latest move as they visited to a site tied to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal split.

The 76-year-old monarch and Queen, 77, went through the past memory visited Canada House on Tuesday to mark 100 years since its opening in June 1925.

Camilla and Charles' trip comes ahead of their upcoming trip to Ottawa later this month. The place reminded fans the painful past about the historic royal split.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the house in January 2020 to thank officials for the hospitality shown during their 2019 Christmas holiday in abroad.

The day after the trip, Meghan and Harry made shocking announcement about stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

The Palace, which serves as the High Commission of Canada in the UK, was established to bring Canada's representation under one roof. Over the past century, it has become an important symbol of Canada in London and a showcase for Canadian art, culture and heritage.

Upon arrival, Charles and Camilla were greeted by the High Commissioner for Canada, Ralph Goodale, and Deputy High Commissioner Robert Fry.

A highlight of the visit was viewing a giant floor map created by the Royal Canadian Geographical Society with Parks Canada. The map depicts Canadian National Parks, National Historic Sites and National Marine Conservation Areas.