Sarah Ferguson emotional message explains bond with King Charles amid cancer

Sarah Ferguson seemingly took a meaningful step in solidarity with King Charles, as they both faced cancer struggles.

For the unversed, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mother have also been fighting skin and breast cancer.

Sadly, the King was also diagnosed with cancer in February 2024 and is currently undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

The Duchess of York was a guest speaker at the Foreign Sisters' Lunch, supporting the efforts made by Cancer Research UK.

Fergie released a series of delightful photos from the event alongside an emotional statement which explained her special bond with the monarch.

Prince Andrew's former wife first expressed her gratitude to be a part of a "special afternoon," where she spoke about the deadly disease.

Sarah penned, "There’s something so powerful about a room united by compassion, courage and a shared mission, and you could really feel it throughout."

The mother-of-two echoed thoughts similar to King Charles that cancer "has touched my life personally." The monarch has also been quite vocal about raising awareness about cancer by sharing his own experience with the disease.

While lauding the work done by the charity, Sarah stated, "...seeing the incredible work being done through the Future Leaders Programme fills me with hope for the breakthroughs of tomorrow."

At the end of her message, Fergie thanked the organisers of the significant event and the Foreign Sisters for "creating a community that lifts each other up in every way that matters."