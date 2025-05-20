Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beam in new appearance after King Charles snub

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented a united front in a delightful update issued by the Sussexes' team after King Charles's reunion with his son's rival.

To mark the couple's special day, their 7th wedding anniversary, the Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle brand, As Ever, team released a rare, loved-up picture of the parents of Archie and Lilibet on Instagram.

In a black-and-white photo, Harry and Meghan can be seen smiling in each other's company. The former Suits actress holds one of Harry's hands while placing her other hand on his shoulder, all set against a picturesque backdrop.

There was also a photo of two palm trees standing side by side.

The message alongside the picture reads, "Sometimes two is better than one."

"Wishing a very happy anniversary to our founder @meghan and her husband Prince Harry."

It is also important to note that Meghan dropped a series of unseen photos, capturing heartwarming memories of her seven years of marriage with Harry.

The Duchess gave heartfelt glimpses of her and Harry's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, melting fans' hearts.

Harry and Meghan married on May 19, 2018, at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. They stepped out from their senior royal roles in 2020. Since then, the couple's relationship has become estranged from the royals.

Most recently, King Charles reunited with David Beckham amid growing tensions between the Sussexes and Beckhams.

However, in the new picture, Harry and Meghan appeared unfazed by the monarch's subtle snub to the former working royals.